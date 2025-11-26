KUALA PILAH, Nov 26 — Two more individuals have been detained to assist in the investigation into the case of a man who died after being shot and hacked near a restaurant in Sendayan, Seremban on November 19, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to four so far.

Negeri Sembilan Police Chief, Datuk Alzafny Ahmad, said the two men, aged 46 and 35, were arrested last Saturday around Seremban at 1pm, and have been remanded from November 23 to November 28 while the remand period for the two men previously detained will be extended from November 27 until December 1.

“So far, statements have been recorded from 10 witnesses, and we are still identifying the motive for the incident. All four men detained have various criminal records, including violent crimes involving robbery and drug activities.

“The victim’s record also shows he has many criminal records. We do not rule out the possibility that the incident occurred due to gang or group activities, so our side is still continuing the investigation,” he told reporters after the Handover Ceremony of the PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) Madani Adopted Village at Kampung Parit Seberang here today.

Alzafny said the police still need more witnesses to come forward to provide information and testimony to assist in a more complete investigation and ensure the case can be resolved.

He said that the investigation is currently leaning towards a case involving secret societies or a specific gang, but the main motive for the incident is not yet known.

“So, we have not yet established the motive, but based on the information we have so far, there is involvement of both the suspects and the victim in several robbery cases that occurred in Negeri Sembilan and also in the Klang Valley area,” he said.

He added that the post-mortem conducted by the Forensic Expert at Rembau Hospital confirmed the victim’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

In other developments, Alzafny said Negeri Sembilan’s Index Crime rate statistics showed a decrease of 7.9 per cent for the period of January to October this year compared to the same period last year.

He said 1,856 crime cases were recorded last year compared to 1,709 cases during the same period this year. Meanwhile, crimes involving property loss reportedly dropped by 71 cases, from 1,473 cases last year to 1,402 cases this year. — Bernama