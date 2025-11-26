IPOH, Nov 26 — A local man in his 70s met a fateful end in a swamp after the boat he was steering with four Myanmar nationals aboard capsized in Kampung Sungai Tiang Baroh, near Selekoh yesterday.

Acting assistant director of operations of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said following an emergency call at 11.27 am, a team from the Hutan Melintang fire and rescue station (BBP) was dispatched to the scene.

“Initial investigations found that the boat capsized due to strong currents, resulting in five people aboard being thrown into the water.

“Four Myanmar nationals managed to save themselves but the boatman was swept away by the current,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shazlean said the search operation was being carried out using the LAST rescue concept with members sizing up the location of the boat capsize.

“The operations team was tipped off that the victim had been found in a swampy area before firemen were instructed to approach the location and retrieve the victim from the chest-deep quagmire of the swamp,” he said.

“The victim was confirmed dead based on the difficult conditions he was sunken in and the body was handed over to police for further action and the operation was concluded at 4.51 pm,” he said. — Bernama