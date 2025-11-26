KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The number of evacuees housed at temporary relief centres (PPS) in flood-hit states continued to climb this morning, with Terengganu once again affected by the disaster, while Pahang was the only state to record a drop.

KELANTAN remains the worst-hit state, with the number of victims rising to 9,615 people from 3,643 families compared to 9,337 people last night, after four more districts, namely Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang were flooded in the early hours today, according to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal.

The Irrigation and Drainage Department’s Public Infobanjir portal reported that water levels at several major rivers in Kelantan remain high, with several stations registering readings above the alert, warning and danger thresholds as at 8.30 am.

In PERLIS, the number of flood victims increased to 6,087 this morning following the opening of three additional PPS, compared with 5,244 evacuees at 17 PPS last night.

According to data from the State Disaster Management Secretariat, all evacuees from Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar are housed at 20 PPS as of 8 am today.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims rose to 3,049 people from 1,021 families as at 8 am, compared with 1,629 people from 543 families last night, all were housed at 17 PPS in Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said Kubang Pasu district recorded 2,247 victims from 783 families placed at 15 PPS, while in Kota Setar, 802 people from 238 families are seeking shelter at two PPS.

The Public Infobanjir portal reported that water levels at 10 rivers have exceeded the danger level, including Sungai Anak Bukit at 3.37 metres (m), Sungai Padang Terap (4.55 m), Sungai Perik (14.53 m), Sungai Bata (11.2 m) and Wang Tepus (10.33 m).

In SELANGOR, the number of evacuees also increased to 2,970 individuals from 799 families compared with 2,773 individuals from 749 families last night, with the number of PPS remaining at 23 across seven flood-affected districts.

Checks on the Info Banjir portal showed that only three rivers have exceeded the danger level, namely at the SKC Bridge Hulu Selangor (19.67 m), Meru town in Klang (4.42 m) and the Ijok Sluice Gate in Kuala Selangor (4.21 m).

Meanwhile, floods have returned to TERENGGANU, affecting the districts of Marang and Besut, with 153 victims from 45 families relocated to 10 PPS as of 8 am.

According to the Info Bencana portal, a total of 63 victims from 16 families in Marang district are housed at five PPS, while in Besut, 90 victims from 29 families are also taking shelter at five PPS.

Water levels at Sungai Chalok at the Chalok Bridge in Setiu and Sungai Besut at the Keruak Bridge in Besut were reported to have exceeded the alert level.

In PENANG, the number of flood victims remained at 50 people from 11 families at the only PPS still operating in the Seberang Perai Tengah district, according to the National Disaster Command Centre, updated as of 6 am today.

In PAHANG, Raub Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Samasuddin Kambade said 23 victims from 11 families who were housed at the PPS in Balairaya Kampung Ulu Sungai since yesterday were allowed to return home this morning after the flood situation fully receded.

According to JKM’s InfoBencana portal, 19 victims from eight families are still taking shelter at the PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Dato Omar, Kuala Medang, Lipis.

Meanwhile in SABAH, a Public Works Department spokesperson said two landslide incidents were reported at Jalan Bukit Bendera Upper, Kota Kinabalu, namely at KM 0.850 near Bayshore Condominium and KM 2.550 following continuous heavy rain.

Warning markers have been installed at both locations, and continuous monitoring is underway, but both roads remain passable, with Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen serving as an alternative route.

The Sabah JPBN is continuing to monitor the disaster situation in the state following persistent heavy rain since early this morning. — Bernama