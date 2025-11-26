KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The flood situation in Penang has fully recovered, but seven other states remain affected, with Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis, Perak and Terengganu continuing to record an increase in the number of evacuees.

In Selangor, the number of flood evacuees has shown a slight decrease, while the situation in Pahang remains unchanged as of 3pm today.

In PENANG, the last temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Permatang Pasir in the Seberang Perai Tengah district was closed at 11am today after all eight evacuees were allowed to return to their homes.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees rose to 10,578 people from 4,016 families, compared with 9,615 this morning. They are currently housed at 63 relief centres across nine affected districts — Kota Bharu, Tumpat, Bachok, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) InfoBanjir portal reported that water levels in several major rivers in Kelantan continued to rise, with several stations recording readings above warning and danger levels as of 3pm.

The water level in Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang rose to 9.31 metres (m), exceeding the danger level of 9m, while the reading at Kampung Jenob reached 23.67m, surpassing the danger level of 23.50m.

Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang also recorded a rise, with water levels at 59.66m — above the danger level of 59m — and continuing to show an upward trend.

In PERLIS, the number of evacuees rose to 6,370 people with the opening of an additional relief centre as of 3pm, compared to 6,087 people housed in 20 centres this morning.

The Perlis Disaster Management Secretariat said the affected areas include Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees in eight districts increased to 4,739 people from 1,469 families, up from 4,345 this morning, with all of them currently housed in 44 relief centres.

Manjung district continued to record the highest number of evacuees at 1,830 people, followed by Perak Tengah (1,415), Bagan Datuk (509), Hilir Perak (647), Muallim (101), Larut Matang and Selama (165), Kuala Kangsar (69) and Batang Padang (three).

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims increased to 3,101 people from 1,058 families as of 3pm, compared to 3,049 this morning, with Pokok Sena becoming the newest district affected by the disaster.

However, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the number of evacuees from the district, who are being placed at the Pokok Sena Multipurpose Hall, is still being verified. Kubang Pasu recorded the highest number of victims at 2,299 people, followed by Kota Setar with 802 evacuees.

The DID InfoBanjir portal reported that nine rivers in Kedah have exceeded the danger level, including Sungai Anak Bukit at 3.37m, Sungai Padang Terap (4.55m), Sungai Bata (11.106m), Wang Tepus (10.195m) and Sungai Baru (2.018m).

In TERENGGANU, continuous rain since yesterday has caused the number of flood victims to rise to 2,525 people from 800 families this afternoon, compared to 153 victims this morning, with all evacuees placed in 33 temporary relief centres. — Bernama