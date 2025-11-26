KOTA KINABALU, Nov 26 — Caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has called on the Sabah Law Society (SLS) to provide its input to reinforce Sabah’s claim on the 40 per cent special grant from the federal government.

He said SLS’s input, to be presented to the State Attorney General’s Chambers and the State Finance Ministry, is crucial for strengthening the framework guiding Sabah’s ongoing engagement with the federal government.

“During the meeting, I listened to the SLS’s views. I have asked them to provide detailed input and present it to the State Attorney-General and the State Finance Ministry to further strengthen our case,” he said after meeting SLS president Datuk Mohamed Nazim Maduarin and former president Datuk Roger Chin at his residence yesterday.

Hajiji’s request follows the October 17 High Court judgment which ordered the federal government to hold discussions with the Sabah government within 90 days on the constitutional grant.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman said he also called on SLS to be part of the team formulating the Sabah Sovereign Wealth Fund (SSWF) framework, including drafting its enactment.

The establishment of Sabah’s first sovereign wealth fund, a core pledge under the GRS election manifesto launched on November 17, seeks to raise the state’s annual revenue to RM10 billion by 2030.

He explained that the initial capital for the SSWF will be drawn from a portion of Sabah’s state reserves, ensuring long-term financial stability for future generations.

A fixed percentage of Sabah’s 40 per cent special grant from Putrajaya will also be channelled into the fund annually.

Hajiji said besides government representatives, the SSWF team will also include professionals and experts in investment, finance, and law.

Also present during the meeting were GRS deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and State Attorney-General Datuk Brenndon Keith Soh. — The Borneo Post