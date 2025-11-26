KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — A businessman with the title “Datuk” pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a woman of RM500,000 seven years ago.

Ridzuan Abdullah, 38, was charged with cheating the 49-year-old woman by dishonestly inducing her to transfer the money, purportedly to obtain profit for a floor coating business.

The offence was allegedly committed at Jalan Air Molek 1, Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, between Jan 1 and July 10, 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, carries a prison sentence of not less than one year and up to 10 years, with whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Norma Ismail allowed Ridzuan bail of RM15,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and report at a nearby police station once a month.

She also set Jan 5 for mention for the submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurainizatul Farhana Zainal appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Najib Zakaria represented the accused. — Bernama