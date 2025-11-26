KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has accepted the resignation of his senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

In a statement issued today, Anwar also expressed his gratitude to Shamsul for his service, saying the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) was free to “to carry out an immediate investigation, without any external interference.”

He stressed that the unity government remained committed to transparency and integrity.

Shamsul announced his resignation a day earlier in a statement on X, saying he had become aware of attempts to exploit a controversy to tarnish the image of the Madani government.

“I have been made aware of attempts to attack me with matters that could tarnish the image of the Madani government. Therefore, I have decided to defend myself against these attacks,” he said, adding that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Prime Minister that morning.

He explained that he stepped down to protect himself from such attacks and thanked Anwar for the trust placed in him during his tenure.

His resignation followed criticism over the issuance of a letter of support for contractors involved in a hospital project.

The issue prompted calls for his dismissal, with former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli urging Anwar to take stronger action to demonstrate the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.