KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Hulu Langat MP Mohd Sany Hamzan of Pakatan Harapan (PH) were ejected from the Dewan Rakyat today after causing chaos and engaging in a heated exchange.

The uproar occurred as Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng was presiding over the committee-stage debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2026 for the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, which also disrupted Suhaizan Kaiat’s (PH-Pulai) debate this afternoon.

Lau directed both MPs to leave the sitting for 30 minutes after they refused to cease their verbal altercation, which continued to disrupt the lower house of Parliament’s proceedings.

“I order Pendang and Hulu Langat to leave the House for 30 minutes… do not invite each other to fight in the Dewan… and stop spreading accusations,” she said, while also instructing the Dewan Rakyat Bentara (sergeant-at-arms) to escort both MPs out.

The heated exchange unfolded when Mohd Sany interrupted Suhaizan’s debate, suggesting that any MP, including those from the opposition bloc, attend counselling sessions due to their alleged habit of spreading false accusations.

Following this, a seated Awang rose to rebuke Mohd Sany, describing the MP’s claim as slander and in violation of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat.

The chaos, which lasted nearly four minutes, forced Suhaizan to halt his debate. Lau allowed an additional three minutes for the Pulai MP to resume the debate. — Bernama