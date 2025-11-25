KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — A suspected criminal was shot dead during a shootout with police at the roadside of Batu 8, Jalan Banting-Dengkil, Dengkil, near here last night.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said the incident occurred at about 8.10 pm when a team from the Serious Crimes Division (D9), patrolling areas around Banting, Dengkil and Sepang near here, detected a silver Perodua Myvi driven by a man behaving suspiciously.

“When the team tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect suddenly opened fire from inside the vehicle at the police team. Our men returned fire until the threat was neutralised,” he said in a statement today.

Kumar said the suspect was confirmed dead by a medical team at the scene, and police could not find any identification documents on the man.

“Upon inspecting the suspect’s vehicle, police found a Colt 45 firearm, three bullets and seven transparent plastic packets suspected to contain drugs,” he said, adding that investigations are ongoing. — Bernama