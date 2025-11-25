KOTA KINABALU, Nov 25 — The early voting process for the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN) proceeded smoothly despite the cloudy weather and rain in several areas since early morning.

A Bernama survey at several of the polling centres found the atmosphere to be under control, with military personnel, police and their spouses arriving as early as 7am to fulfil their responsibilities.

A total of 58 early voting centres were opened simultaneously at 8am for the purpose and will close in stages.

The early voting centres include the Sabah police contingent headquarters, district police headquarters, and military camps throughout the state.

In Kota Kinabalu, police personnel began queuing at the polling centre at the Senior Officers’ Mess of the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters as early as 7.30am.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun, when met at the centre, said the police personnel had been reminded to arrive early due to the uncertain weather conditions.

“So far, everything is going smoothly, even though the day began with not-so-good weather conditions, but Alhamdulillah, after the centre opened, the weather improved. Hopefully, this situation will continue until the end of the early voting process later this evening,” he said.

In Putatan, the early voting process also took place in an orderly manner at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Kem 5 Divisyen Lok Kawi, with army personnel and their spouses queuing as early as 7.30am.

Commander of the 5th Division, Major General Datuk Noorrul Azril Ariffin and his wife, Datin Noriza Md Rashid, were the first individuals to vote when the centre opened at 8am.

A total of 3,097 voters, consisting of 2,569 military personnel and 528 spouses, are scheduled to cast their vote at the centre.

Army Eastern Field Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi and candidates for the Tanjung Keramat seat, Jeffery Nor Mohamed, of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Shah Alfie Yahya, of Gagsan Rakyat (GRS), were seen at the centre observing the early voting process.

In Sandakan, the early voters began gathering at the 15th Battalion of the PGA as early as 7am to cast their votes.

Commanding Officer of the 15th Battalion of the PGA Sandakan, Acting Superintendent Wilynton Enchana Watt, said 692 members were eligible to vote.

In Lahad Datu, the early voting process at Dewan Sri Mawar, Lahad Datu District Police Headquarters (IPD), went smoothly.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said his officers and members had started gathering as early as 8 am to fulfil their responsibilities.

In total, 651 voters, consisting of officers and members of the Lahad Datu IPD, Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) and their spouses, are involved in the early voting process.

In total, there are 24,426 early voters in the 17th Sabah State Election, comprising 11,697 military personnel and spouses and 12,729 police personnel and spouses.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun announced that as of 11am, the early voters’ turnout was 61.72 per cent.

The 17th Sabah polls saw 596 candidates, including 74 Independent candidates, contesting for 73 seats. The campaign period, which began on November 15, will end at 11.59pm on November 28. — Bernama