IPOH, Nov 25 — Perak has removed 9.4 tonnes of foreign fishes that have invaded several critical waterways this year that have put local species at risk.

The state Fisheries Department has conducted three “Alien Fish Hunting Programme” so far, Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun told the Legislative Assembly here this morning.

He said the programme specifically targeted invasive species such as suckerfish, red-tail catfish and the Chao Phraya catfish that threaten the ecosystem and local fish populations.

“So far in 2025 alone, we have successfully collected a combined 9.4 tonnes of alien fish through coordinated operations across critical locations which includes rivers, lakes and mining ponds,” he said.

He said a total of 106 participants, consisting of inland fishers and local community members, took part in the programme, demonstrating strong grassroots involvement in the state’s aquatic conservation efforts.

Mohd Zolkafly was responding to a question asked by Barisan Nasional’s Ayer Kuning assemblyman Mohamad Yusri Bakir.

Mohamad Yusri asked about the presence of foreign fish species such as peacock bass, red-tailed catfish, and suckermouth catfish in Perak’s rivers, lakes, and mining pools, especially in Ayer Kuning.

Mohd Zolkafly said Perak aims to be “alien-fish free” in the next five years by focusing on eradicating invasive species and restocking native fish.

He added that enforcers will be checking on unauthorised fish farming and fish release activities as well, and increase greater public awareness about its initiatives, including proper catch-and-release campaigns for native species and environmental education programmes with angler groups and non-governmental organisations.

He stressed that the state government is committed to safeguarding Perak’s biodiversity through a combination of enforcement, research and community participation.

“The state is also finalising new regulations for inland aquaculture to ensure operators manage foreign species responsibly and prevent accidental escapes into natural ecosystems

“In addition, a scientific study involving several universities will assess the ecological impact of invasive species and their effect on inland fishermen’s income,” he said.