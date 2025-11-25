KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has ordered that all essential needs of flood evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) be fully provided, following a rise in the number of people displaced nationwide.

In a Facebook post today, His Majesty instructed the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to ensure PPS facilities remain safe, well-maintained and capable of supporting evacuees.

“Ensure basic amenities, food supplies and medical aid are sufficiently available,” the King said through the Royal Press Office.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded the public to follow evacuation orders and avoid dangerous areas.

At the same time, His Majesty expressed appreciation to security forces, rescue agencies, volunteers and all parties working tirelessly to assist affected communities.

The King also offered prayers for the safety and resilience of all flood victims facing the disaster. — Bernama