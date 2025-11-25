KOTA KINABALU, Nov 25 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today “came out of retirement” to help campaign for its DAP candidates, saying the election seemed to pit national parties versus local parties.

Lim, rejecting the narrative that Sabah was only for Sabahans, said that it is not only Sabah-based parties that have the ability to defend Sabah’s rights in the State Assembly or the Dewan Rakyat, but that national parties are equally capable.

“I myself have repeatedly raised Sabah-related issues in Parliament, including the Keningau Oath Stone and Sabah rights,” he said.

Speaking at a gathering with the public for the Kepayan candidate Datuk Jannie Lasimbang, Lim said he had brought up these issues in Parliament even before local parties did, urging the government to pay attention.

“This proves that national parties also have the willingness and determination to champion Sabah issues and rights.

“DAP has always been firm and consistent in its political struggle. We want to push for Sabah’s development.”

Lim also stressed that to advance the issue of Sabah’s rights, cooperation between the federal government and the Sabah state government is essential, as this would enable more effective implementation of Sabah rights and development plans.

Lasimbang is facing a 13-cornered fight in Kepayan, an urban mixed seat with 39 per cent non-Muslim natives, 37 per cent Chinese and 20 per cent Muslim native voters.

With a high swing prone factor, her biggest challenger is Parti Warisan lawyer Chin Tek Ming.

Local sentiments may also see her previous voter base get split to Upko’s Billy Joe Dominic and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s Bernard Logijin.

Former Kapayan assemblyman Datuk Edwin Bosi is also in the fray under PKDM.