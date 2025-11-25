KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Two KTMB services, the MySawasdee 1004 from KL Sentral to Hat Yai this Friday and MySawasdee 1005 from Hat Yai to KL Sentral on December 1, have been cancelled following severe flooding in the southern region of Thailand.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in a statement today said that flood waters have caused the closure of railway tracks, rendering them impassable in several areas in the Padang Besar-Hat Yai sector, including Hat Yai station.

“The decision was made after a safety and operational assessment and confirmation from the Thai authorities, taking into account the safety of passengers as a priority,” it said.

According to KTMB, a total of 840 tickets have been offered for both trips, and a full fare refund for passengers holding cancelled tickets will be transferred into their KTM Wallet immediately for future ticket purchases.

So far, 652 passengers have not yet cancelled their tickets, while 188 others have made early cancellations and are eligible to redeem the remaining fare refund, the statement read.

For fare refund, passengers who purchased tickets online can cancel via the KITS application by selecting the MyTicket menu, followed by Upcoming Ticket and Refund.

KTMB said the next MySawasdee service schedule will be announced from time to time, subject to the development of the flood situation in Hat Yai.

“KTMB extends its apology for the inconvenience caused to train passengers and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all parties concerned throughout this situation,” it said.

Passengers can contact the KTMB call centre at 03-9779 1200 for more information. — Bernama