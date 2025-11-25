KOTA BELUD, Nov 25 — Former Kadamaian assemblyman Ukoh Jeremmy Malajad has called on voters in the constituency to renew Datuk Ewon Benedick’s mandate to ensure continuity in leadership.

Ukoh said Ewon’s continued leadership is crucial to ensure that the Kadamaian Development Master Plan can be fully implemented.

“We want Datuk Ewon to continue serving as the representative for Kadamaian so that the plans laid out in the Kadamaian Development Master Plan can be fully realised,” he said during Jelajah Sabah First ceramahs at several locations in the constituency on Monday.

He described the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president as a visionary leader with far-reaching perspectives, focused not only on the development of Kadamaian but also on the progress of Sabah as a whole.

“Ewon is a leader with calibre and charisma. During his tenure as a state minister, he delivered significant development through the Ministry of Rural Development.

“Likewise, while serving as the Federal Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, he championed numerous economic initiatives. Many of the developments we enjoy today including the construction and upgrading of Tamu Desa, especially in Kadamaian, stem from his efforts,” Ukoh said.

He also lauded Ewon as a principled leader who is unafraid to act in the people’s interests.

“Ewon was willing to resign from his position to defend Sabah’s rights and our rights. This proves he is a firm and principled leader,” he stressed.

According to him, Kadamaian constituents do not merely want to see Ewon continue to lead at the constituency level, but also hope he will be given the opportunity to take on higher leadership roles in Sabah.

“We must ensure that he is positioned at the upper levels of leadership so he can continue championing Sabah’s rights, including advancing the fight for our state’s entitlements,” he added.

Ukoh won the Kadamaian seat in 2013 for Parti Keadilan Rakyat after wresting the seat from three-term Barisan Nasional assemblyman Timbun Lagadan.

Ewon has held the seat for Upko since 2018. — The Borneo Post