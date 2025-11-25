SANDAKAN, Nov 25 — The Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) has thrown down the gauntlet in the Tanjong Papat constituency, inviting all opposing candidates to a public debate centred on revitalising the district.

The challenge was issued today by Henley Liew Yun Ye, the SAPP candidate for the Tanjong Papat seat, in conjunction with the 17th Sabah State Election.

In a statement released by the SAPP Sandakan Zone, Liew called for a public forum to debate the topic, ‘How to make Sandakan great again.’ The event is proposed to be held as soon as a candidate from any other party accepts the invitation.

“The deadline for accepting this challenge is Nov 27, before 2pm,” the statement clarified, adding that SAPP will undertake all necessary arrangements to stage the debate once a positive response is received.

This move is seen as an effort to elevate the political discourse and provide voters with a clear comparison of the candidates’ visions and plans for the Tanjong Papat constituency. — The Borneo Post