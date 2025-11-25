KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 25 — Flooding in Terengganu has fully receded, with all 68 victims from 24 families in Besut allowed to return home.

Terengganu Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Colonel (PA) Mohd Zul Khairi Shamsuddin said the victims had been temporarily housed at the relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kuala Besut.

He urged the public to remain vigilant as floods can occur at any time due to heavy rainfall.

“We have received warnings from the Malaysian Meteorological Department about the next phase of heavy rain, which began yesterday. Even now, heavy rain frequently occurs in the afternoons and late at night,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Zul Khairi also advised residents, particularly those in flood-prone areas, to be ready to move to the nearest PPS if their homes are threatened by rising waters. — Bernama