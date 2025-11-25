KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The mystery man shot dead in a gunfire exchange in Dengkil last night has been identified as a 30-year-old from Sepang with a long criminal record.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said the suspect was involved in an armed robbery syndicate active across Selangor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan over the past three years, Berita Harian reported today.

“He faced charges under Sections 395, 397 and 377C of the Penal Code for a case reported in Puchong at the end of 2023 and was discharged not amounting to an acquittal because he failed to appear in court,” Kumar was quoted as saying in a news conference in Sepang this afternoon.

The deceased also had 10 criminal records, including armed robbery causing hurt, housebreaking, and rioting, as well as two outstanding “wanted” records for robberies at storage sites of construction projects in Sepang last year.

“The syndicate is believed to have about 10 members. The remaining members have been identified and police are actively tracking them. They targeted residential homes, construction sites, or e-waste factories using pistols, machetes and iron rods,” Kumar told reporters.

According to media reports, the shootout occured at around 8.10pm yesterday when officers from the Serious Crimes Division spotted a silver Perodua Myvi that was moving around suspiciously in the Dengkil area.

Kumar said the officers went to check on the car when the driver suddenly opened fire.

“Police returned fire to neutralise the threat, and he was confirmed dead at the scene,” he added.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk M. Kumar (centre) displays the firearm seized following a police shootout with a wanted armed robber in Dengkil, Selangor on November 25, 2025. — Bernama pic

A Remington Rand .45 pistol, three bullets in a sling bag, and seven small translucent plastic packets suspected to contain methamphetamine were recovered from the vehicle.

Even though the gunman is dead, police are still investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960, and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Kumar said the operation targeting the syndicate began earlier this month, focusing on Selangor.