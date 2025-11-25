KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — An unemployed man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and 13 strokes of the cane by the Shah Alam High Court for sodomising and killing a nine-month-old baby boy four years ago.

Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin handed down the sentence on Mohamed Badruldin Mohamed, 40, who is the husband of the baby’s caregiver, last Friday after the man changed his plea to guilty.

The plea was entered after forensic evidence confirmed the presence of the man’s DNA and semen in the baby’s large intestine and on the anus. An autopsy determined the cause of death was smothering.

The incidents occurred at a low-cost flat in Lembah Subang PPR between 8am and 3.30pm on April 27, 2021.

The court sentenced him to 30 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane for the murder offence, and 10 years in prison and one stroke of the cane for the sodomy charge, with the prison sentences to be served concurrently from the date of arrest on April 29, 2021.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Shahrul Ekhsan Hasim, while lawyer Azizul Shariman represented the accused. — Bernama