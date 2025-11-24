SEREMBAN, Nov 24 — A man died after being allegedly beaten and stabbed in a fight at an entertainment centre here, early yesterday.

Seremban District Police Chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahman said that in the 4.29am incident, the victim, aged in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the hospital due to severe injuries.

“We believe the fight involved 10 to 12 men, and one of them acted by stabbing the victim,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

Azahar said that the police are currently reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage around the scene to identify the suspects and the cause of the incident.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a one-minute 26-second CCTV video recording from the premises went viral on social media, showing the victim attempting to flee after being chased by a group of men before being beaten, including with chairs and boxes. — Bernama