PASIR GUDANG, Nov 24 — Johor’s political stability, consistent policies, and effective administration helped draw over US$800 million (RM3.57 billion) in investment to the state, said Plantations and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Speaking to reporters during a working visit to the EcoCeres Renewable Fuels Sdn Bhd production plant in Tanjung Langsat, Johari said these achievements reflect the state’s potential under a strong and stable leadership.

“Investments flowing into Johor are among the highest compared to other states,” he noted.

“We need to provide support, as Johor has done its best in terms of governance and management. This has successfully attracted investors to the state due to its stability and consistent policies,” he added.

On November 18, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced that the state had recorded RM91.1 billion in total investments between January and September this year.

Onn Hafiz had stated that the figure demonstrates investor confidence in Johor, driven by a collective effort to create efficient governance, responsive services, and an increasingly professional work culture.