KOTA BHARU, Nov 23 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has shut off the electricity supply in several areas around Kota Bharu and Bachok today due to continuous rainfall and flooding in the state.

In a statement today, the utility company said the shutdown was carried out to ensure the safety of users in the affected areas.

In Kota Bharu, the power cut affects Taman Bendahara and Pengkalan Chepa, while in Bachok, it affects Wakaf Aik.

“TNB also warns that further power cuts may be implemented at any electrical substations at risk if floodwater levels rise and pose a threat to safety,” the statement added.

The public is advised to remain vigilant during heavy rainfall and potential flooding, and to keep important documents in safe locations. TNB also thanked users for their patience and understanding during the power disruptions. — Bernama