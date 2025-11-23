KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — A low-pressure system has formed in the Malacca Strait and is expected to bring persistent heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas to northern and western states of peninsular Malaysia from today till Tuesday.

The system, currently located at 5.4°N, 98.3°E near the northern waters of the peninsula, is almost stationary and is forecast to move northwest towards the Bay of Bengal within 36 hours, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said in a press statement this evening.

“Heavy rain and rough seas are expected in northern and western states from November 23 to 25,” MetMalaysia said.

While the system’s chances of intensifying into a weak tropical cyclone are low, it could still lead to hazardous weather conditions, the department said.

As such, MetMalaysia has issued continuous rain warnings at danger, severe, and alert levels valid until November 25, while strong wind and rough sea warnings cover Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, and Selangor till tomorrow.

It said the latest updates are available on MetMalaysia’s website, mobile app myCuaca, or official social media channels. A hotline at 1-300-22-1638 is available for inquiries.

Heavy rainfall from November 22 to 23 has already caused flooding in the border areas between southern Thailand and northern peninsular Malaysia.

States like Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu have been reporting inundation.

Local authorities are conducting evacuation and relief operations as rivers in the region reach critical levels.