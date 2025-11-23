KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is ramping up its preparations for the rollout of the Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) on the KL Sentral-Johor Bahru Sentral route, expected to commence operations on December 12.

In a statement, KTMB said it has undertaken comprehensive preparations for operations, including travel schedule configuration, ticketing systems, and staff deployment, but is still awaiting final approval from the Land Public Transport Agency and other relevant agencies.

“So far, four out of the 10 ETS3 train sets have passed the Final Detailed Inspection (PCA), obtained certification and are ready for operation,” it said.

KTMB said the initial phase will involve four daily trips on the KL Sentral-JB Sentral- KL Sentral route, with frequency to be increased in tandem with the delivery of additional train sets.

“For services from JB Sentral heading north, operations will be introduced in stages, in line with infrastructure readiness, scheduling requirements and the availability of operating assets,” it added.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the ETS3 service on the KL Sentral-Johor Bahru route is expected to commence on December 12, with the initial focus on the Johor Bahru-Kuala Lumpur sector to ensure higher train frequency compared to longer routes.

KTMB also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that every stage of ETS3 operations meets the highest safety standards, while providing passengers with a more comfortable, modern and efficient travel experience.

Details on timetables and ticket purchases will be announced periodically via KTMB’s official communication channels or the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama