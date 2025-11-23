SONGKHLA, Nov 23 — About 4,000 Malaysians in Hat Yai and nearby areas have been affected by the ongoing floods, but all are reported to be safe, according to Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said that as of Saturday afternoon, most of the affected individuals were staying in multi-storey hotels, although some were experiencing temporary electricity outages and reduced access to food due to localised disruptions.

The Foreign Ministry, through the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla and the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok, is closely monitoring the flood situation and will provide further updates as necessary.

“The Consulate General in Songkhla has activated its operations team to assist Malaysians who may be stranded or in need of support.

“The Consulate General remains in close communication with local authorities, hotels, and Malaysian groups in the affected areas,” the statement read.

The Ministry also said that the Thai Tourist Police and local authorities have been fully mobilised and are actively managing the situation.

The weather conditions are anticipated to improve, with heavy rainfall expected to cease on Sunday. Flood levels are projected to recede, and the overall situation is expected to improve by Monday.

The Foreign Ministry advised Malaysians in Hat Yai and the surrounding districts to remain indoors where possible, follow the instructions of local authorities, and exercise caution in flood-affected areas.

Malaysians who have not yet registered with the Consulate General in Songkhla or the Embassy in Bangkok are strongly urged to do so, the statement said.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla at +(66 74) 311 062 for general enquiries, +(66 74) 316 274 or +(66 81) 990 1930 for emergencies, and +(66 74) 324 004 or 312 353 for additional assistance, or email [email protected].

They may also contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Bangkok at +66-2340-5720 for general matters, +66-2340-5731 or 5732 for consular matters during working hours, +66-87-028-4659 for emergencies on weekends and public holidays, +66-2340-5721 as an additional line, or email [email protected]

Meanwhile, Malaysian Consul-General in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, when contacted by Bernama, urged stranded Malaysians to remain calm, assuring them that the Consulate General is working closely with local authorities to provide assistance to those affected.

“Most Malaysian tourists are stranded in Hat Yai city, and many have reached out for help, particularly for food and baby formula, as they are unable to move due to the high floodwaters,” he said. — Bernama