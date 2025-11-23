KOTA BHARU, Nov 23 — Kelantan residents affected by floods are advised to relocate immediately when instructed by the authorities to ensure the safety of their families, said Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He stressed that this is crucial to avoid unwanted incidents, especially loss of life.

“As water levels rise, the evacuation process becomes more difficult and risky. All temporary relief centres are fully equipped to shelter flood victims, even though they may not be as comfortable as being at home. The most important thing is safety,” he said after visiting and delivering essential aid to evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tapang here today.

He added that, based on monitoring, all relief centres in the state are well-prepared to accommodate flood victims.

Mohd Nassuruddin acknowledged that Kelantan faces floods every year and the state government always works closely with the federal government to manage the situation. — Bernama