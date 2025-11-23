KOTA KINABALU, Nov 23 — The Election Commission (EC) has dismissed allegations that its enforcement team is conducting special or targeted surveillance on certain candidates or political parties during the campaign period for the 17th Sabah state election.

EC secretary Datuk Khairul Idrus said in a statement today that the claims were baseless, urging any party with concerns to file an official complaint with the EC or the relevant authorities regarding suspected misconduct or breaches of election laws.

The clarification follows a recent allegation by a candidate who claimed EC officers had been trailing their party’s campaign activities.

Khairul added that the enforcement team, established under the Election Offences Act 1954 (Act 5), is tasked with monitoring campaign activities and advising all parties to comply with election laws to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the polls.

The polling day for the Sabah election is set for November 29, with early voting on November 25.

A total of 1,784,843 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, comprising 1,760,417 regular voters, 11,697 military personnel and spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and spouses.

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php. — Bernama