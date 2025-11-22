SANDAKAN, Nov 22 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Karamunting, Datuk George Hiew Vui Zin, said he is willing to put his two-term service record on the line to continue serving the people by defending the seat.

Hiew, from PKR, said the strong support shown by the PH machinery and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) since the start of campaigning for the 17th State Election has strengthened his confidence that voters in Karamunting will once again entrust him with the responsibility of representing the constituency.

“Initially, I was worried that my move from contesting under the GRS ticket to PH might not be well received by voters and party members. However, as I went down to the ground, I found that voters were neither angry nor negative about the change.

“In fact, party members have also accepted it because what matters now is ensuring victory in Karamunting. We need to win this seat to strengthen the bridge between Sandakan and the federal government,” he told Bernama.

Hiew said that whenever he visited the constituency, he treated the residents like his own family and always did his best to assist those facing hardships.

He said that although he is contesting under the PH banner, the people’s trust and acceptance of him remain strong, as they value the services he has delivered throughout his tenure as their assemblyman.

According to him, this state election is crucial to ensuring that Sabah is led by a government capable of working effectively with the federal government, so that long-standing issues involving basic amenities can finally be resolved.

“I am confident that the Prime Minister is a leader who is close to the people, understands the hardships faced by Sabahans, and is committed to bringing meaningful change.

“So, I urge the people of Sabah to give their full support so that we can implement more development projects, attract international investments and create more job opportunities,” he said, adding that PKR’s move to contest 10 seats demonstrates the Prime Minister’s readiness to form a state government together with other like-minded coalitions that share the common goal of developing Sabah.

Hiew also wants to ensure that more job opportunities are provided in Sabah so that the youth do not have to migrate elsewhere to find jobs.

“I want our children to come back and develop Sabah. With a stable (state) government and by working together with the federal government, I am confident that Sabah’s future will be brighter,” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 29 as the polling day for the 17th Sabah State Election, while Nov 25 is for early voting.

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah polls, please visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php. — Bernama

N54: KARAMUNTING: SABAH: 19,615

Wong Tshun Khee (Warisan) Datuk George Hiew Vun Zin (PH-PKR) Datuk Chin Kim Hiung (BN-MCA) Datuk Chew Kok Woh (KDM) Soo Ming Soon (PIS)

(2020: George Hiew Vun Zin: Warisan Plus-Warisan: Maj: 2,479)

(Now: PH-PKR)