ALOR SETAR, Nov 22 — The Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) is collaborating with the Centre for Marine and Coastal Studies (Cemacs), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Penang, to study jellyfish behaviour and population patterns in Langkawi waters.

Lada, in a statement, said the collaboration aims to enhance understanding and preparedness regarding jellyfish activity following an incident that claimed the life of a two-year-old Russian child, who tragically passed away last Nov 19 due to complications from a jellyfish sting at Pantai Cenang, Langkawi.

It said the tragedy serves as a serious reminder of the unpredictable nature of the marine environment.

“Lada extends its heartfelt condolences to the family. We share in the family’s profound sorrow during this unimaginably difficult time and hold them close in our thoughts. This heartbreaking incident has impacted our entire community, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

“Our hearts go out to the child’s parents, and we admire their strength in sharing their experience, hoping to raise awareness about the dangers posed by box jellyfish in our tropical waters,” read the statement.

As one of the lead agencies entrusted with supporting Langkawi’s tourism ecosystem, Lada, together with the Langkawi Municipal Council Tourism City (MPLBP), the Langkawi District Office and other relevant government agencies, remains committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of every visitor to the island.

“This collaboration allows us to introduce evidence-based safety measures and improve response capabilities for both tourists and local communities,” it said.

In line with Lada’s commitment to public safety, several actions are being reinforced by the agency, such as enhancing safety advisories, informational signage and visibility at high-traffic beaches, as well as increasing coordination between beach patrol teams, lifeguards, watersports operators, tourism operators and nearby resorts and hotels.

It is also strengthening public awareness campaigns on jellyfish activity, seasonal risks and safe swimming practices, as well as prioritising beach monitoring, especially during peak jellyfish seasons..

Lada also reminded beachgoers, especially parents with young children, to take note of the recommended first-aid and safety measures in the event of a jellyfish sting.

First is to leave the water immediately, as this helps prevent further contact with jellyfish and reduces the risk of drowning due to shock, and to not rub the affected area, as rubbing may cause more venom to be released.

Then rinse the sting with vinegar (acetic acid) as soon as possible. Avoid rinsing with fresh water, alcohol or applying ice directly to the wound, as these actions may worsen venom discharge, before carefully removing any visible tentacles using tweezers. Be careful not to rub the skin during the process.

Call 999 for help or proceed to the nearest clinic or hospital without delay. If the victim has difficulty breathing or becomes unresponsive, begin CPR right away while waiting for professional help.

It said that following these steps can significantly reduce the sting’s severity and improve the chances of recovery. — Bernama