KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he cannot comment on Upko’s exit from Pakatan Harapan until he receives a formal notification from the parties involved.

Johari said his role is purely procedural, adding that without a written notice, there is no case to consider, Malaysiakini reported.

“I haven’t received any letter yet. So, I can’t comment until I receive the letter. At the moment, nothing yet. Nothing,” he told reporters in Putatan, Sabah, today.

Upko announced its withdrawal from Harapan on November 10, citing Putrajaya’s plans to appeal parts of the High Court ruling involving the 40 per cent revenue entitlement for Sabah.

The party holds two parliamentary seats, Penampang and Tuaran.

On November 17, Upko president Ewon Benedick said he resigned from the cabinet and pulled his party out of Harapan to send a firm message that he would not compromise on Sabah’s rights.

“Previously, many MPs from Sabah voiced their concerns on the matter in Parliament, but perhaps it was insufficient for you (Putrajaya). So, that’s why I resigned to affirm my stance on Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement,” he said.