KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Homegrown cookware brand Dessini has earned a spot in the Asean Records after selling 1.9 million cookware units between September 2024 and August 2025 — a milestone it says reflects rising support for Malaysian-made products.

Dessini received the recognition for achieving the Highest Number of Cookware Units Sold in a Year, marking a significant moment not only for the brand but for Malaysia’s consumer goods sector.

Founded with the aim of making quality cookware accessible to households, Dessini has become a familiar name in Malaysian kitchens, known for its durable non-stick pots, pans and value-for-money bundle sets. Its flagship 12-piece premium cookware set remains one of its bestsellers.

The brand’s rapid rise is backed by Chiwawa Asia Sdn Bhd, which has turned Dessini into a major e-commerce success through platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop, reaching customers nationwide from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Bharu.

Dessini’s best-selling cookware set remains a top pick among Malaysian households. — Photo courtesy of Dessini.

Dessini said the Asean Records recognition marks more than a sales achievement, noting that it represents a breakthrough for Malaysian brands competing against long-established imported names.

The company’s emphasis on PFOA-free coatings and recyclable packaging has also helped it attract a growing segment of eco-conscious consumers.

Following its record-setting performance, Dessini plans to expand beyond cookware into smart kitchen appliances and home electronics, while maintaining its focus on quality, affordability and design.

The brand’s momentum underscores Malaysia’s thriving digital marketplace and the growing appetite for local innovation.

