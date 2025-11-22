KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The impending retirements of Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar and Defence Intelligence director-general Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Razali Alias have no connection whatsoever with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s Ops Sohor investigations, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“It has nothing to do with the investigations,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Mohamed Khaled said the two generals were due for mandatory retirement on reaching 60 years old next year.

He said this when asked about a news portal report linking their retirements to the arrest of 10 individuals, including military officers, suspected of being involved in a drug-smuggling case last August.

According to an official source, Mohd Nizam is scheduled to begin leave on Jan 1, 2026 before his mandatory retirement in August, while Mohd Razali will retire in December next year. — Bernama