ALOR SETAR, Nov 22 — Two young boys died after the bicycle they were riding was hit by a car in Kampung Sedaka Tengah, Yan, this morning.

Yan police chief Superintendent Mohamad Hamizi Abdullah said the boys aged 10 and 11, died at the scene from severe head injuries, Bernama reported.

Hamizi said their bodies have been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for post-mortem examination.

He added that the driver has been detained, and initial urine tests for intoxication checks returned negative.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, punishable by up to 10 years’ jail, a fine, and licence disqualification.