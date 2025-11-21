KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Pilgrims’ Fund Board or Tabung Haji (TH) today clarified that the report citing a 50 per cent rejection in Haj offers refers to data from the 1446H/2025M haj season, not the upcoming season.

In a statement, TH said an analysis of offer rejections during the 1446H/2025M season found that the main reason was due to insufficient savings.

To prepare for the 1447H/2026M Haj season, TH has intensified periodic reminders since last August to ensure prospective pilgrims make comprehensive preparations in terms of finances, health and knowledge.

The proactive measures, part of TH’s brand rejuvenation initiative, have shown positive results.

“The Haj offer rejection rate for the 1447H/2026M season is lower than in previous years as a result of early reminders and ongoing savings campaigns,” read the statement.

TH stressed that every prospective pilgrim must have a minimum savings of RM15,000 in their TH account to qualify them to receive a haj offer or submit an appeal.

It also said that the Haj offers for the 1447H/2026M season are currently being issued in stages, and encouraged prospective pilgrims to save consistently and maintain their health to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, was reported to have said that Haj offer rejections during the last season reached 50 per cent, with financial constraints being the main cause. — Bernama