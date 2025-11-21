KOTA KINABALU, Nov 21 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) campaign team for Api-Api state seat has denied allegations that it is distributing cash, ‘angpow’, rice, or food baskets from its Bilik Gerakan Utama (BGU) in Asia City, calling the claims “misinformation” and possibly an attempt at “political sabotage”.

According to Api-Api Election Committee secretary Lucas Yong, the BGU had been receiving an unusual stream of visitors since early morning, many of whom said they were instructed to collect cash assistance and food items from the premises.

“We wish to clearly and firmly state that our campaign does not distribute cash, gifts, food baskets, or any form of material assistance,” he said, emphasising that such acts are strictly prohibited under election laws.

Yong expressed concern that the sudden influx of people may be linked to false messages circulated to mislead voters or create confusion among the public.

“We are also concerned that these claims may be part of misinformation or deliberate political sabotage aimed at misleading voters and creating disappointment or confusion.

“We urge voters not to be influenced by unofficial rumours, false claims, or political games spread by any party,” he said.

He stressed that the BGU at Asia City is open solely to provide legitimate voter-related services, including checking voter status, locating polling stations, disseminating election information, and offering the candidate’s profile to the public.

Yong urged voters to remain calm, verify information only through official channels, and help uphold a fair and transparent election process.

“Together, let us uphold a clean, transparent, and fair election process in Api-Api,” he said, thanking the public for their cooperation. — The Borneo Post