KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has eased several recruitment requirements for non-Bumiputera applicants, including physical and academic criteria, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said the move was aimed at providing greater opportunities for non-Bumiputeras to join the force, thereby ensuring that PDRM’s personnel reflect Malaysia’s diverse communities.

“The Home Ministry (KDN) and the PDRM do not set any specific quota for Bumiputera or non-Bumiputera applicants. Recruitment is based on merit, academic qualifications, health status, physical fitness, and successful completion of the vetting process.

“This measure aims to provide information and create greater opportunities for participation without compromising the professionalism and integrity of the force. The government, particularly PDRM, encourages more non-Bumiputeras to join the security force so that its composition reflects the country’s diverse communities,” he said.

He was responding to a question from V. Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) on the number of new recruits in the national enforcement bodies and the proportion of non-Bumiputeras in PDRM during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Shamsul Anuar said that as of Aug 31, the total number of personnel in PDRM stood at 136,503, including 7,581 uniformed officers and civil staff from the non-Bumiputera group, representing 5.55 per cent of the entire force.

He stressed that the recruitment and promotion process in PDRM is free from any form of racial or religious discrimination, following a transparent mechanism that includes physical examinations, fitness tests, psychometric assessments, and a strict vetting and review of disciplinary records.

On non-Bumiputera recruitment in other uniformed agencies since 2023, Shamsul Anuar said the Immigration Department had 553 of 10,914 positions filled by non-Bumiputeras, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency had 103 of 4,913, and the Prisons Department 440 of 16,153 positions. — Bernama