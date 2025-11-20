KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Starting next year, only premises that have clean toilets and meet the minimum hygiene standards will be eligible to receive business licences from local authorities (PBT).

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the new guideline will be implemented in phases as part of the ministry’s effort to elevate the image and standard of toilets in the country.

“The implementation of this guideline will be carried out in phases according to PBT categories, starting with City Councils in 2026, Municipal Councils in 2027, and District Councils in 2028.

“This step aims to ensure that the ‘BMW’ (Clean, Attractive, Fragrant) toilet standard becomes a national norm and improves the image of public services and user experience, especially leading up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he said at the KPKT Best Toilet Award 2025 (TOTYA 2025) ceremony at The Westin Kuala Lumpur here yesterday.

He added that the new guideline also sets a new ratio for toilet facilities in business premises and public buildings, which is a minimum of one male toilet and two female toilets, in line with user needs and customer traffic flow.

“Starting next year, public toilets constructed in this country must adhere to the KPKT guidelines so that 10 years from now, there will no longer be long queues during festive seasons.

“I personally observed that women require more time to use the toilet. This is also proven by scientific findings from the Japanese government, which show that throughout a lifetime, a man spends about 12 months in the toilet,” he said.

Commenting on TOTYA 2025, Nga said the awards made history with 744 submissions recorded, an increase compared to the 625 submissions in 2024 and 345 in 2023.

“This significant increase proves that TOTYA is now a national benchmark in the assessment of public toilet hygiene standards and quality,” he said.

He mentioned that the government has allocated RM180 million over three years starting from 2024 for the repair and upgrading of public toilets nationwide.

Earlier, at the award ceremony, Nga presented awards to the winners in eight categories, with each receiving RM20,000, along with a trophy and certificate.

The House of Worship category was won by Masjid Tepian Putra, Kuantan, Pahang, while the School category was won by Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Chung Kwok Kuala Lumpur, and the Local Authority category was won by the Public Toilet at Putrajaya Sentral Terminal.

The Restaurant category was won by Sushi Tie, Bintulu, Sarawak, while the Petrol Station category was won by Shell Jalan Hospital, Ipoh, Perak, and the Rest and Recreation (R&R) category was won by Tapah R&R (Southbound), North-South Expressway (PLUS Berhad).

Additionally, the Hotel category was won by NU Hotel, Bintulu, Sarawak, while Pavilion Bukit Jalil emerged as the winner for the Shopping Mall category. — Bernama