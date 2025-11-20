KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The team-teaching, or co-teaching, approach slated for rollout in 2027 has been described by experts as a timely initiative by the Education Ministry (KPM) to enhance the effectiveness of teaching and learning (PdP) in schools.

Through this approach, two teachers will teach together in the same classroom to address diverse student needs.

Although some quarters have questioned the approach introduced by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, experts said that co-teaching is not a new model. It has been implemented in many countries, including Japan, Thailand and South Korea, specifically for certain school subjects.

Experts believe that with this strategy, each student will receive proper attention – something difficult to achieve when only one teacher is teaching alone.

In Malaysia, the method is expected to be implemented for a new subject, Alam dan Manusia: Pembelajaran Bersepadu (Nature and Humanity: Integrated Learning) for Year One in the 2027 School Curriculum, in line with KPM’s goal to develop well-rounded students who are academically strong, have solid identity values and uphold high morals.

Commenting on the matter, senior lecturer in the Education Programme, Faculty of Major Languages, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, Dr Hayati Ismail, said co-teaching is not merely about two teachers jointly teaching a class actively, but also helps achieve the goals of the National Education Philosophy (FPK).

She said the approach emphasises balanced and holistic human development.

“Actually, this method is not entirely new as some teachers were already introduced to it during their training at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) or universities.

“We see co-teaching as capable of overcoming the limitations of a single-teacher system while supporting the intellectual and emotional development of students,” she told Bernama.

She added that the initiative also emphasises balancing academic achievement and character formation.

With two teachers, students can receive more personalised attention and immediate feedback. For example, while one teacher focuses on academic content, the other can observe and guide students – indirectly creating a sense of being valued, helping build emotional well-being and reducing the risk of students falling behind.

“Through this initiative, teachers can also better focus on early intervention and targeted support for weaker students, for example in literacy and numeracy (3M).

“Co-teaching also allows teachers to adapt materials for special needs students (MBK) without segregating them. This creates an inclusive and equitable learning environment while recognising each student’s potential, in line with FPK’s goals,” she said.

Fadhlina had earlier said co-teaching aims to make PdP more engaging and effective, giving teachers space to be more creative and interactive.

Hayati said that to ensure the success of the concept, teachers must be given room and opportunity to plan pedagogical practices according to the subject and student suitability.

Teachers must also have strong collaboration and communication with each other for PdP to be implemented effectively.

“Principals and headmasters must play a critical role in cultivating a collaborative and professional culture among teachers, ensuring fair task distribution based on expertise.

“School leadership must act as facilitators and supporters, not merely implementers of KPM policies. Without adequate support, co-teaching may become an added burden for teachers,” she said.

Hayati suggested that teachers refer to established co-teaching models by renowned researchers like Marilyn Friend and William Cook, widely used in North America and Europe.

These models include: One Teach, One Observe – one teacher teaches while the other observes and collects data on behaviour, engagement or student understanding; Parallel Teaching – the class is split into two groups, and both teachers teach the same content simultaneously; and One Teach, One Assist – one teacher teaches while the other circulates through the classroom providing assistance and support.

“These models show that having two teachers creates a more flexible learning process. Teachers can complement one another by sharing expertise and creativity, making lessons clearer, more engaging and encouraging more varied pedagogical strategies,” she said.

A similar view was shared by Dr Fatin Aliana Mohd Radzi from the Faculty of Education, Universiti Teknologi Mara, who suggested that KPM develop a clear model to guide teachers so that roles can be carried out effectively during joint classes.

She said this is needed to avoid comparisons and overlapping tasks in the same classroom.

“The co-teaching concept is considered ideal for addressing overcrowded classrooms, but its implementation requires understanding and adaptation within the school work culture.

“The main challenge will be coordinating roles, task distribution and building trust between two teachers in one PdP space,” she said.

She added that teacher shortages may also pose logistical challenges, as schools facing staffing issues may struggle to implement the two-teacher concept.

Thus, implementing co-teaching must be supported with realistic human resource planning and fair task distribution to avoid burdening teachers.

“In reality, teachers today are often burdened with administrative work, data reporting and out-of-class programmes… under these conditions, co-teaching may be difficult to implement effectively.

“The implementation must suit the context. The approach should focus on creativity in resource sharing and flexible scheduling. This may be more practical than enforcing a uniform model across all schools,” she said.

She said that although teachers may collaborate well, adapting to changes in work culture will take time since many are used to managing their own PdP sessions.

Therefore, she said, KPM must review the implementation and provide training so teachers understand the concept and execution of co-teaching as intended.

“KPM should open discussions with relevant stakeholders so that an effective model can be shaped and remain relevant in the national education system.

“…and successful co-teaching requires trust and understanding among all parties so that it is seen as an improvement, not a burden,” she said.

Meanwhile, the President of the National Parents-Teachers Associations Consultative Council (PIBGN), Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Ali Hasan, hopes the new teaching approach involving two teachers in one classroom will be implemented in phases so that any issues can be identified early and resolved before expanding nationwide.

He said the method must have a positive impact on students and be able to address issues that may arise at school.

“To date PIBGN has not received details on this new method from KPM. We hope there will be discussions so parents are also informed.

“…and we hope it starts with a few selected schools first to ensure optimal effectiveness and assess student outcomes,” he said. — Bernama