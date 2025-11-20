KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Malaysia is exploring the use of oral contraceptives mixed into artificial feed as a potential non-invasive method to control its macaque population, a minister has confirmed.

The initiative is part of a search for a more humane approach to wildlife management.

Acting Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani disclosed that a three-year study, initiated in 2021 by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), is currently underway.

He explained that the study’s objective is to determine an effective and safe hormone dosage for free-living macaques.

“Initial findings indicate that administering contraceptive hormones through artificial feed is one of the potential alternatives for wildlife management and may help control the macaque population,” Johari said in a written parliamentary reply.

However, the method will not be rolled out anytime soon.

Johari added that a more comprehensive follow-up study is planned for 2026 to fully evaluate the technique’s effectiveness before it can be considered for wider implementation.

The confirmation came in response to a question from Baling MP Hassan Saad, who had asked about the progress of using oral contraceptives for wildlife management.

