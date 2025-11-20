KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A group of Kuala Lumpur MPs from the government bench today submitted a Private Member’s Bill seeking to amend the Federal Capital Act 1960 to introduce council members for Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), saying the move is crucial to improve transparency, accountability and representation in the capital’s administration.

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who led the initiative, said the proposed amendment aims to implement recommendations made by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in August 2025 to reform Kuala Lumpur’s governance structure, which currently concentrates authority almost entirely in the hands of the federally appointed mayor.

“The intention is to move from a system where power is centralised in the Federal Government–appointed Mayor to a council-based system, similar to other local authorities nationwide operating under the Local Government Act 1976,” he said at a press conference here.

Under the draft Bill, a new Section 5B would establish a formal council for DBKL comprising the mayor as chair and two council members nominated by each Kuala Lumpur MP, with appointments made by the Federal Territories minister.

Other aspects of the existing law, including the mayor’s appointment and the role of the advisory board, would remain unchanged.

“It may not be perfect, but at least we have a working document to begin with. This means we are not just talking abstractly; we are taking action. We hope this will make things easier for legal advisers in the Federal Territories Department and the AGC to produce a final Bill,” said Nik Nazmi.

As the Bill was submitted today, the former natural resources and environmental sustainability minister said it could be listed on the final day of the current Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Seven-term Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai said the Bill must be taken seriously even if it is not debated this session, describing it as a “progressive step” to ensure better transparency, accountability and representation for Kuala Lumpur residents.

Six-term Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said MPs have long had little influence over DBKL decisions despite major developments in their constituencies.

“With council members nominated through MPs, we can finally voice residents’ concerns meaningfully in DBKL’s administration,” she said.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said council systems are already practised in both government and opposition-led states, adding: “There is no reason for any political party to oppose this.”

Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan noted that Kuala Lumpur lacks state assembly representatives and municipal councillors, unlike other states.

“This Bill closes that gap and brings elected representatives closer to city residents,” he said.

Nik Nazmi hopes the draft Bill will at least be debated as it follows from the PAC report.

“We are taking the PAC’s recommendations and presenting them to the government. The government may have its own views, that’s fine, but at least the debate can begin.

“Once debated, the minister must respond, and that in itself would demonstrate the government’s commitment to reforming DBKL,” he said.