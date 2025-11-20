BONGAWAN, Nov 20 — The development of Bongawan as one of Sabah’s oil and gas (O&G) hubs will be a key part of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) manifesto for the constituency.

GRS Bongawan candidate Tan Sri Anifah Aman noted that the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT) was established here through his efforts as Kimanis MP.

He said the plan is achievable, given his experience and the long-standing international connections built during his years as minister of foreign affairs.

“This is not merely a political proposal; it is a development agenda that I am confident can be realised based on my experience and Bongawan’s inherent potential.

“We succeeded in establishing the SOGT in Kimanis, which has since become a pillar of Sabah’s energy industry. If that was possible, there is no reason Bongawan cannot replicate the same success.

“We want to ensure that this development is not just an empty promise. If Bongawan becomes an oil and gas hub, the people here will be the primary beneficiaries,” he said during a campaign stop.

Anifah, who is Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president, said the establishment of an O&G hub in Bongawan would bring numerous benefits, including rapid local economic growth.

He added that it would significantly boost job opportunities for the community, particularly young people, across both direct and indirect sectors, including various industry support services.

At the same time, he said the initiative would stimulate economic growth and modernisation of Bongawan’s infrastructure, including roads, small ports and logistics facilities, water supply systems, electricity, and telecommunications, all of which would need upgrading to support an industrial hub.

“There are many more benefits that will position Bongawan as a new focal point in Sabah. It could even become a strategic zone similar to Bintulu in Sarawak or Kemaman in Terengganu.

“This will give Bongawan a new identity as Sabah’s energy industry centre, elevating its status at the national level,” he said.

As such, Anifah called on Bongawan voters to grant him the mandate to realise this vision for the greater good of the community.

“Allow me to complete what could not be fully achieved before. I do not want to leave behind an unfinished legacy, and I want to make good on what was left incomplete.

“This is to ensure that the people of Bongawan truly receive the development they deserve. With a renewed mandate, I am ready to lead the effort to make Bongawan the heartbeat of Sabah’s energy industry.

“And I will ensure that this major development benefits the people directly — not just certain groups. This is our time to elevate Bongawan beyond rhetoric and move towards real implementation,” he said. — The Borneo Post