GEORGE TOWN, Nov 20 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today delivered a firm rebuttal to Kedah’s claims of ownership over the state, declaring in the state assembly that Penang’s status as a sovereign state within Malaysia is “clear, clear, clear.”

His remarks were a direct response to the latest salvo from Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who recently announced he was forming a legal team to pursue his long-standing assertion that Penang was merely “leased” from Kedah.

Chow methodically laid out Penang’s legal position, saying that under the Federal Constitution, any historical financial commitments stemming from the 1869 agreement between the British and Kedah are the sole responsibility of the federal government, not the Penang state government.

“From a legal perspective, Penang has no obligation to pay any form of rent, compensation, or payment to Kedah,” he said.

“This is consistent with the constitution of the nation and the structure of the Malaysian Federation.”

He added that the state’s boundaries were definitively established by the Kedah and Penang (Alteration of Boundaries) Act 1985, leaving no room for dispute.

Chow concluded with a warning against those spreading “narratives, provocations or hate messages” over the issue, which he said could disrupt public harmony.

“The Penang state government firmly rejects any such narratives,” he said, stressing that his administration would continue to uphold the Federal Constitution and ensure inter-state relations are preserved in accordance with the rule of law.

Sanusi recently renewed his claim that Penang was the property of Kedah, and is reportedly assembling a legal team to pursue this.