KOTA KINABALU, Nov 19 — A recent viral video alleging that Parti Warisan (Warisan) supporters were electrocuted while putting up a party flag during campaigning is false.

When contacted, a Warisan spokesperson clarified that the incident in question had occurred on November 18, 2022, near Bukit Melinsung, Papar.

The spokesman shared a Sabah Electricity (SE) statement on the incident — two Works Department-appointed contractors had been electrocuted while trying to re-erect a fallen solar street light pole.

The video, posted on Facebook, showed two unconscious men lying near to the pole with a Warisan flag erected next to it. It was captioned: “We have to be careful when putting up party flags during campaigning.”

Warisan had contested in the 2022 General Election. — The Borneo Post