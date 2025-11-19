KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in three states, until 1pm tomorrow (November 20).

MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 9am, said the bad weather is expected to affect several areas in Perak, namely Manjung, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak.

Selangor is also expected to be affected, particularly Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor, while in Sabah, the warning covers Sandakan (Sandakan) and Kudat (Pitas and Kudat). — Bernama