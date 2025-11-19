KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Cabinet meeting last Friday approved a three-week suspension of operations on two mining companies in the upper Sungai Perak, namely MCRE Resources Sdn Bhd and Rahman Hydraulic Tin Sdn Bhd.

MCRE Resources is involved in the mining of rare earth elements, while Rahman Hydraulic Tin operates the largest open-pit tin mine in Malaysia, located in Klian Intan, Perak.

Plantations and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who also serves as the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, said the operations of both companies have been suspended for three weeks following the recent incident of Sungai Perak water changing colour.

He said this during the Special Chamber session of Dewan Rakyat today.

Reviewing the initial findings, Johari informed that the discharge samples from MCRE Resources site showed a bluish tone that was almost the same as the colour change detected in the river.

He also explained that the waste from the in-situ leaching process at the site recorded readings of up to 13 becquerels, which is far above the one becquerel limit allowed in the environmental impact assessment.

“Therefore, the investigation is now focusing on the type of chemicals used in the leaching process and whether it is consistent with the information that has been reported to the authorities,” he said.

Bernama previously reported the water of Sungai Perak changing to blue on October 21 at Kampung Sungai Papan Bridge, about five kilometres north of Kampung Air Ganda, Gerik.

Perak Department of Environment (DOE) director Datuk Dr Mohammad Ezanni Mat Salleh said the incident was believed to be related to mineral mining activities, but a detailed investigation was being carried out to determine the exact cause. — Bernama