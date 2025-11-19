MELAKA, Nov 19 — A 45-second video circulating on WhatsApp showing an armed arrest in front of Stadium Hang Jebat yesterday was actually a hostage-rescue training exercise involving a VIP, conducted by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the simulation, held at 6.30pm, involved 45 personnel acting as both adversaries and security forces, using several training vehicles.

“The exercise focused on negotiations that failed to reach an agreement, requiring a tactical rescue operation. The drill lasted 45 minutes and was carried out safely and in a controlled manner,” he said in a statement here today.

Christopher said the Close Quarter Combat Course, Series TJD/1/2025, runs from November 10 to 22 and covers convoy movements, VIP escort duties, security control, threat response and critical-situation simulations.

Training is being conducted at several key locations, including Ayer Keroh, Stadium Hang Jebat, Banda Hilir, Klebang, Simpang Ampat and Sungai Udang.

He added that members of the public may notice training vehicles marked with green ribbons, as well as trainees and instructors wearing grey identification passes and MyTentera cards. Various types of cars and motorcycles are being used for the drills.

He advised the public not to panic or be misled by inaccurate information on social media regarding armed convoys or blank gunfire heard in the training areas, adding that any enquiries about the exercise may be directed to Training Officer Capt Muhammad Silmi Mansor at 014-5224634. — Bernama