SEREMBAN, Nov 19 — A woman who was changing a flat tyre on her car in the emergency lane was killed after being hit by a container truck at KM 260.6 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) southbound near here this morning.

Seremban District Police Chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahman said the 31-year-old victim, driving a Proton X50, suffered severe injuries to her body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim was travelling from Gadong towards her workplace in Senawang when the rear right tyre of her car went flat, prompting her to stop in the emergency lane.

“While she was changing the tyre, a container truck driven by a 24-year-old man in the left lane collided with the woman,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim’s body was taken to Rembau Hospital for a post-mortem and urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the investigating officer Insp Nor Fadzilah Mohd Zainuddin at 019-4611794 or visit the nearest police station to assist with the investigation. — Bernama