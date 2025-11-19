KULAI, Nov 19 — Three people were killed after two lorries and a car were involved in an accident along Jalan Senai–Seelong here yesterday.

Kulai police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said the 4.15 pm crash happened when a lorry hit the back of a Perodua Bezza carrying a 68-year-old driver and three women aged 65 to 87.

“The impact pushed both vehicles into the opposite lane, where they collided with another oncoming lorry driven by a 23-year-old man,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 23-year-old lorry driver died at the scene, adding that the other lorry driver and a female passenger from the Bezza died while receiving treatment at Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital here.

The Bezza driver and two other passengers were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru.

Those with information can contact Inspector Ahmad Safuan Abu Naim at 017-7573507 or visit the Kulai District Police Headquarters. — Bernama