SANDAKAN, Nov 19 — DAP is pushing for a complete victory with all eight candidates winning in the state election to strengthen its position in potential coalition government negotiations.

Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said the political reality indicates that no single party can form a government alone, making a coalition government likely.

He noted that forming a Madani government in Sabah, similar to the federal unity government coalition, remains a possibility.

“DAP is ready to cooperate with any party that shares its policies and agenda,” Phoong stated during a press conference at the Tanjong Papat DAP operations room.

The party will champion social and economic development as the core focus of the new government.

A comprehensive victory would give DAP, a Pakatan Harapan component party, stronger negotiating power to shape state policies.

Phoong emphasised priorities including economic development, investment attraction, employment opportunities and industrial growth.

He expressed confidence in DAP’s two female candidates in Sandakan to advocate for economic and job opportunities for constituents.

Tang Szu Ching is contesting in Tanjong Papat while Vivian Wong is standing in Elopura.

Phoong himself is contesting in the Likas constituency.

Polling for the 17th Sabah State Election is scheduled for November 29 with early voting on November 25. — Daily Express