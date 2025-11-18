KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied claims that he used government assets for political activities during his recent visit to Sabah ahead of the state election.

Responding to Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadli Shaari in the Dewan Rakyat, Anwar said that while he was in Sabah for political programmes, none of those events involved the use of government facilities or machinery.

“There were no government programmes in Sabah. My campaigning is entirely under the party’s name.

“If that is the case, then what car am I supposed to use? The official car is allowed. The prime minister must use the security team and the official vehicle for any programme, because of security considerations,” he said during prime minister question time.

Ahmad Fadli had questioned why Anwar was seen using government vehicles while wearing his party shirt during the Sabah trip.

Anwar also said he has been strict about separating political activities from government bodies.

He cited an example involving a “Temu Anwar” session that was initially set to be held at a university.

“I cancelled it and moved it elsewhere because I did not want the university to be officially involved,” he said.

He added that government regulations require the prime minister to use official vehicles and security escorts regardless of the nature of the event.